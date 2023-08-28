The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .177.

Toglia has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (7.7%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Toglia has had an RBI in 10 games this year.

In 16 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .210 AVG .147 .300 OBP .183 .290 SLG .324 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 5 RBI 5 23/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings