How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Atlanta Braves versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 8:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Eddie Rosario and Ryan McMahon.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Rockies Prediction
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 131 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Fueled by 394 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 571 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.54) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.508 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (9-9) for his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has 12 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Gomber has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|L 5-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cole Irvin
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Kyle Bradish
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jack Flaherty
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Kevin Gausman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.