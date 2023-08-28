You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others on the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Monday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 116 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .250/.333/.455 slash line so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 118 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.295/.431 so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (10-4) for his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 25 starts this season.

Elder has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 22 5.1 2 1 1 3 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 7.0 1 0 0 3 3 at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (171 total hits). He has swiped 59 bases.

He has a .330/.413/.562 slash line on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 84 walks and 112 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .272/.380/.596 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

