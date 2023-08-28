Rockies vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 28
The Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Giants, and the Rockies a series loss to the Orioles.
The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (10-4) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-9).
Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (10-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.48 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) out to make his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .296 batting average against him.
- Gomber is looking to pick up his 13th quality start of the year.
- Gomber will look to last five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- Elder (10-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.39 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 25 games this season.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5).
Bryce Elder vs. Rockies
- The Rockies are batting .249 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .403 (18th in the league) with 131 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 4-for-22 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.
