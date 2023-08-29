Brendan Rodgers vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .218.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rodgers has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.314
|AVG
|.140
|.333
|OBP
|.229
|.486
|SLG
|.140
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 135 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.