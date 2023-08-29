Charlie Blackmon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .291.
- Blackmon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .474.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 52 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (23 of 69), with two or more RBI nine times (13.0%).
- He has scored in 36 games this season (52.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.265
|.393
|OBP
|.356
|.532
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|17/17
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (13-10) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
