Tuesday's WNBA slate includes Kayla McBride's Minnesota Lynx (17-18) taking the road to play Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (16-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

In Washington's last game, it defeated Las Vegas 78-62. The Mystics were led by Elena Delle Donne, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Ariel Atkins, with 16 points. With a final score of 111-76, Minnesota lost to New York the last time out. Diamond Miller led the team (18 PTS, 9 REB, 58.3 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-300 to win)

Mystics (-300 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+240 to win)

Lynx (+240 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA on offense (79.9 points scored per game) and worst on defense (85.1 points conceded).

On the boards, Minnesota is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (33.9 per game). It is ninth in rebounds conceded (35 per game).

With 19.1 assists per game, the Lynx are seventh in the WNBA.

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.6).

The Lynx are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

In 2023, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx score 79.9 points per game, 0.1 less than on the road (80). On defense they give up 87.6 points per game at home, 5.1 more than on the road (82.5).

Minnesota averages fewer rebounds per game at home (33.6) than on the road (34.1), but also gives up fewer rebounds at home (34.9) than on the road (35.1).

The Lynx collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (19.7) than on the road (18.5).

Minnesota commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.2) than away (13.5), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.5) than away (12.7).

The Lynx make fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.5) than on the road (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (32.6%).

This year Minnesota is allowing more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (8.9). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 24 times this season and won 11, or 45.8%, of those games.

This season, the Lynx have won four of their 11 games, or 36.4%, when they're the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Minnesota's record against the spread is 18-16-0.

Minnesota is 6-7 as a 6.5-point underdog or more.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

