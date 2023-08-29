The Atlanta Braves (85-45) visit the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (13-10) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-4) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

The Rockies will send Lambert (3-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.

Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Lambert will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.2 frames per outing.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Peter Lambert vs. Braves

He will face a Braves squad that is batting .275 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .501 (first in the league) with 246 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Lambert has thrown two innings without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (13-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.37, a 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.384.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10).

Charlie Morton vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1108 hits, 18th in baseball, with 132 home runs (25th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI over five innings.

