Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the hill, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .291 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Blackmon enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this year (53 of 70), with multiple hits 22 times (31.4%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.

In 51.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .313 AVG .265 .395 OBP .356 .528 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 17/18 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

