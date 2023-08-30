Ezequiel Tovar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .426, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.
- In 86 of 124 games this season (69.4%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- In 12.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 45 games this season (36.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (55 of 124), with two or more runs nine times (7.3%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.279
|AVG
|.233
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.454
|SLG
|.398
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|28
|59/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
