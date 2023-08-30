Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .267 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

In 58.7% of his 75 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Jones has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this year (22 of 75), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season (31 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 41 .263 AVG .271 .354 OBP .346 .456 SLG .507 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 34/15 K/BB 65/16 6 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings