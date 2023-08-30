Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (86-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-83) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on August 30.

The Braves will give the nod to Darius Vines and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' ATS record is 3-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

The Rockies have won in 44, or 37.9%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has won all of its 18 games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.58 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule