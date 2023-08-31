The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nebraska is a touchdown underdog. The total is 43.5 points for this matchup.

Minnesota owned the 66th-ranked offense last year (28.2 points per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.8 points allowed per game. Nebraska compiled 344.2 yards per game on offense last season (102nd in the FBS), and it ranked 100th defensively with 414.4 yards allowed per game.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Minnesota vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -7 -110 -110 43.5 -105 -115 -275 +220

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Cornhuskers were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Nebraska games hit the over four out of 12 times last season.

Last season, Nebraska was the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

Nebraska had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Casey Thompson threw for 2,407 yards (200.6 yards per game) while posting 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 63.1% completion percentage.

On 109 targets, Trey Palmer had 71 grabs (5.9 per game) for 1,043 yards and nine TDs in 12 games.

Anthony Grant compiled 915 rushing yards (76.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Marcus Washington received 47 targets last season and converted them into 31 grabs (2.6 per game) for 471 yards and one TD.

With 5.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 56 tackles in 12 games, Garrett Nelson was a significant player on defense.

With one interception to go with 75 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games, Luke Reimer was a significant contributor on defense last season.

Isaac Gifford delivered 62 tackles, five TFL, and one sack in 12 games.

With three TFL, 52 tackles, and two interceptions, Marques Buford Jr. made a big difference on D.

