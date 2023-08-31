Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|43.5
|-285
|+230
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-286
|+230
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-290
|+230
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
- The Cornhuskers were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Golden Gophers were favored by 7.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.