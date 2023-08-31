A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Cornhuskers were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Golden Gophers were favored by 7.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.