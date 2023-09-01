Brendan Rodgers vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Toronto Blue Jays and Hyun-Jin Ryu, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 20 games this season.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (15.0%).
- In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.314
|AVG
|.140
|.333
|OBP
|.229
|.486
|SLG
|.140
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
