Elias Diaz -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, on September 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 73 of 117 games this year (62.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 117), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 60 .284 AVG .258 .326 OBP .313 .472 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 28 40/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings