The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Tovar has recorded a hit in 87 of 125 games this season (69.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 46 games this year (36.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55 of 125 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .278 AVG .233 .324 OBP .258 .449 SLG .398 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 34 RBI 28 61/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings