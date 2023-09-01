Friday's WNBA schedule includes the Atlanta Dream (17-19) hitting the road to meet Aerial Powers and the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) at Target Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Atlanta defeated Phoenix 94-76 in its last game. Cheyenne Parker led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals, followed by Allisha Gray with 18 points and four assists. Minnesota lost to Washington 83-72 in their last game. Diamond Miller (25 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) ended the game as Minnesota's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-115 to win)

Dream (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (-105 to win)

Lynx (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA offensively (79.7 points scored per game) and worst defensively (85.1 points conceded).

In 2023, Minnesota is seventh in the league in rebounds (33.9 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (34.9).

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in assists (19.1 per game) in 2023.

Minnesota commits 13.4 turnovers per game and force 12.6 per game, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.3%).

Minnesota is the worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.3%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx average more points per game at home (79.9) than away (79.6), but also concede more at home (87.6) than on the road (82.6).

Minnesota collects fewer rebounds per game at home (33.6) than on the road (34.1), and it concedes the same number at home as away (34.9).

This season the Lynx are collecting more assists at home (19.7 per game) than away (18.6).

This season, Minnesota is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than on the road (13.5). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.5) than away (12.8).

This season the Lynx are making fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (32.7%).

At home Minnesota gives up 9 treys per game, 0.1 fewer than on the road (9.1). It allows 36.1% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.6% higher than on the road (34.5%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 25 times this season and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

The Lynx have entered 24 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and are 10-14 in those contests.

Minnesota is 18-17-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota is 13-11 as a 1.5-point underdog or greater.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.