Elias Díaz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elias Diaz (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (74 of 118), with at least two hits 31 times (26.3%).
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 39 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.282
|AVG
|.258
|.323
|OBP
|.313
|.465
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|28
|41/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.63), 33rd in WHIP (1.230), and 17th in K/9 (9.5).
