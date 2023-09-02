Nolan Jones vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 46 of 77 games this season (59.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (24.7%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has had an RBI in 23 games this year (29.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (41.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.292
|AVG
|.271
|.384
|OBP
|.346
|.533
|SLG
|.507
|14
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|34/17
|K/BB
|65/16
|6
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kikuchi tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 24th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
