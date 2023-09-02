Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 407 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.525 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (1-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Blach has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison

