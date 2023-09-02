Sean Bouchard -- 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)

  • Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Bouchard got a hit in 15 of 26 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He went yard in 11.5% of his games last year (three of 26), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bouchard drove in a run in seven of 26 games last year (26.9%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (11.5%).
  • He scored in nine of his 26 games last year.

Other Rockies Players vs the Blue Jays

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 16
.375 AVG .260
.529 OBP .413
.417 SLG .540
1 XBH 8
0 HR 3
4 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 21/12
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi (9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 24th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
