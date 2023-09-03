Robert Austin Wynns vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 27 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-3.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .185.
- Wynns has a base hit in 17 of 35 games played this year (48.6%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (14.3%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 35 games so far this season.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|17
|.167
|AVG
|.174
|.167
|OBP
|.204
|.333
|SLG
|.283
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|4/0
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
