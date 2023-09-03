Elias Díaz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .267 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (29.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.316
|OBP
|.313
|.454
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|28
|44/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
