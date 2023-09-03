On Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center, the Phoenix Mercury (9-27) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Minnesota Lynx (18-19). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-8) 159 -325 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-7.5) 158.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-7.5) 160.5 -350 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 161.5 -165 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Mercury have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.
  • Phoenix is 6-9 ATS this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 37 times this season.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.