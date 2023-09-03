Mike Toglia -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on September 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .170.
  • Toglia has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with multiple hits three times (7.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 17 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 20
.192 AVG .147
.272 OBP .183
.260 SLG .324
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
5 RBI 5
26/8 K/BB 24/2
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (165 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
