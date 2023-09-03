Mike Toglia vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mike Toglia -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on September 3 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .170.
- Toglia has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with multiple hits three times (7.1%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 17 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.192
|AVG
|.147
|.272
|OBP
|.183
|.260
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|26/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
