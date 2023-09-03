Sunday's game at Coors Field has the Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (50-85) at 3:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (10-8) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-4).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have gone 4-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have won in 45, or 37.8%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (596 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule