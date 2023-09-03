The Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) and the Colorado Rockies (50-85) will clash on Sunday, September 3 at Coors Field, with Kevin Gausman getting the ball for the Blue Jays and Chase Anderson taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+190). Toronto (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The contest's total is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.30 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.08 ERA)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 49, or 53.3%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have won in 45, or 37.8%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won one of 24 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

