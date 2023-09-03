Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ryan McMahon and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 68 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .253/.335/.458 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has recorded 124 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .258/.293/.429 slash line on the year.

Tovar brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .261 with three doubles and four RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (10-8) will make his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 28 5.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Orioles Aug. 23 6.0 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 5.1 7 7 5 4 3 at Guardians Aug. 9 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 4.1 8 3 3 6 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 27 doubles, 20 home runs, 51 walks and 80 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .264/.337/.432 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 1 1-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 131 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.330/.404 slash line on the year.

Springer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, six walks and two RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Sep. 1 3-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

