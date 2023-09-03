Ryan McMahon vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) and total hits (122) this season.
- In 64.1% of his 128 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this season (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.508
|SLG
|.408
|29
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|23
|84/28
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
