Elehuris Montero vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 208 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Montero enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
- In 50.8% of his games this year (30 of 59), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 10.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (20 of 59), with more than one RBI six times (10.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 59 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.333
|AVG
|.147
|.379
|OBP
|.179
|.505
|SLG
|.304
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (10-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
