The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 208 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Montero enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.

In 50.8% of his games this year (30 of 59), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 10.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (20 of 59), with more than one RBI six times (10.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 59 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .333 AVG .147 .379 OBP .179 .505 SLG .304 11 XBH 7 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings