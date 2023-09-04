How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Peter Lambert will start for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.66 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.534 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Lambert (3-5) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Lambert will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|L 3-1
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Darius Vines
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-9
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Alex Cobb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
