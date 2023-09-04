Peter Lambert will start for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.66 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.534 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Lambert (3-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lambert will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.