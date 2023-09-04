Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Monday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .252/.333/.457 slash line on the year.

McMahon hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI (125 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .258/.292/.427 on the season.

Tovar brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles and three RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (10-6) will make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 29 5.0 12 7 7 1 3 vs. Reds Aug. 24 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 at Padres Aug. 19 5.1 5 3 3 3 4 at Rockies Aug. 14 6.0 5 2 2 11 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 6.0 6 0 0 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 26 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 65 RBI (134 total hits). He has swiped 40 bases.

He has a .284/.364/.525 slash line so far this season.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 133 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.348/.529 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.