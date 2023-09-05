The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .207 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), with multiple hits five times (20.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.

Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .261 AVG .152 .306 OBP .235 .413 SLG .152 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 14/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings