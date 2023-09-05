Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .287.

Blackmon has had a hit in 55 of 75 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.7%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this season, Blackmon has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 32 .308 AVG .258 .398 OBP .353 .509 SLG .367 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 9 18/21 K/BB 22/12 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings