Nolan Jones vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Jones will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last outings.
- Jones has had a hit in 49 of 80 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (23.8%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has had an RBI in 24 games this season (30.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.287
|AVG
|.270
|.378
|OBP
|.343
|.512
|SLG
|.500
|14
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|21
|36/18
|K/BB
|67/16
|9
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
