The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) host the Colorado Rockies (50-87) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (5-14) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (1-7, 6.21 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-14, 5.18 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.

Freeland heads into the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Kyle Freeland vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (151) in all of MLB. They have a collective .253 batting average, and are 14th in the league with 1173 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 643 runs.

Freeland has thrown 11 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out four against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks' Pfaadt (1-7) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 6.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .280.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Pfaadt has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

