The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .191.
  • Wynns has a hit in 18 of 36 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • In five games this season (13.9%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
