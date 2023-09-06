Charlie Blackmon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .284 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- In 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%) Blackmon has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (48.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.252
|.398
|OBP
|.347
|.509
|SLG
|.358
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|23/13
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
