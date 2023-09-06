Elehuris Montero vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 49.2% of his 61 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.333
|AVG
|.140
|.379
|OBP
|.186
|.505
|SLG
|.290
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|54/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
