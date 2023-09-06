Elias Díaz vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .268.
- In 76 of 122 games this year (62.3%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 40 games this year (32.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 122 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.274
|AVG
|.262
|.314
|OBP
|.315
|.452
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|29
|44/14
|K/BB
|58/15
|2
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.