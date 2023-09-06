Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and the Colorado Rockies (51-87) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 3:40 PM on September 6.
The Diamondbacks will call on Zach Davies (2-5) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-6).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).
- The Rockies have come away with 46 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 3-32 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (606 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Blue Jays
|L 13-9
|Chris Flexen vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 2
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Ty Blach vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 3
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Chase Anderson vs Kevin Gausman
|September 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Peter Lambert vs Merrill Kelly
|September 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Zach Davies
|September 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Ty Blach vs Kyle Harrison
|September 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Alex Cobb
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Logan Webb
|September 11
|Cubs
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
|September 12
|Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
