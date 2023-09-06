On Wednesday, September 6 at 3:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) host the Colorado Rockies (51-87) at Chase Field. Zach Davies will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Rockies.

The favored Diamondbacks have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The game's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.45 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.89 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 36, or 61%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.7%, of the 122 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 3-32 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

