Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on September 6, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.329/.450 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 126 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .256/.290/.422 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Davies Stats
- Zach Davies (2-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 26
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|3.2
|8
|9
|9
|1
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 40 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .282/.362/.525 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 136 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 55 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .273/.348/.526 on the year.
- Walker has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs and three RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
