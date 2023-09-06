Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.329/.450 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 126 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .256/.290/.422 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Davies Stats

Zach Davies (2-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 1 6.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Braves Jul. 18 3.2 8 9 9 1 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 5.1 4 3 3 6 2 vs. Mets Jul. 4 5.2 5 4 4 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.362/.525 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 136 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 55 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .273/.348/.526 on the year.

Walker has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

