Check out best bets for when the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) and the Detroit Lions (0-0) play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Lions?

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas City 30 - Lions 22

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs a 68.6% chance to win.

The Chiefs won 13 of the 15 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (86.7%).

Kansas City won all 12 games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -218 or shorter.

Last season, the Lions won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Detroit won one of its five games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-4.5)



Kansas City (-4.5) The Chiefs' record against the spread last year was 6-10-1.

As 4.5-point or greater favorites, Kansas City went 4-8-1 against the spread last year.

The Lions' record against the spread last season was 12-4-1.

Detroit had an ATS record of 4-1 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) These two teams averaged a combined 55.8 points per game a season ago, 2.3 more points than the over/under of 53.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 6.7 fewer points per game (46.8) last season than this game's over/under of 53.5 points.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.

A total of 10 Lions games last season went over the point total.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards (Our pick: 80.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 17 78.7 12

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games (2022)

