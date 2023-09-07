The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights (2022)

The Chiefs scored 29.2 points per game last season, 4.1 more than the Lions surrendered per contest (25.1).

The Chiefs collected 21.2 more yards per game (413.6) than the Lions allowed per matchup (392.4) last year.

Last season Kansas City rushed for 30.6 fewer yards per game (115.9) than Detroit allowed per contest (146.5).

The Chiefs turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Lions forced (22).

Chiefs Home Performance (2022)

The Chiefs' average points scored (25.1) and conceded (19.4) in home games were both lower than their overall averages of 29.2 and 21.7, respectively.

At home, the Chiefs racked up 395.9 yards per game and gave up 325.5. That's less than they gained (413.6) and allowed (328.2) overall.

At home, Kansas City racked up 303.9 passing yards per game and conceded 204.5. That's more than it gained overall (297.8), and less than it allowed (220.9).

The Chiefs' average yards rushing at home (92) was lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards allowed at home (121) was higher than overall (107.2).

The Chiefs converted 42.1% of third downs in home games (6.6% lower than their overall average), and gave up 28.2% at home (10.1% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit - NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.