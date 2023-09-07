Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 81.3 fantasy points (42nd among RBs), the Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 54th running back off the board this summer (203rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Is Edwards-Helaire on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|81.30
|61.95
|-
|Overall Rank
|168
|237
|203
|Position Rank
|41
|60
|54
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Stats
- Edwards-Helaire made an impact in the trenches last year, as he ran for three TDs and 302 yards.
- Edwards-Helaire picked up 21.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 2 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last year.
Rep Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|19.4
|7
|42
|0
|2
|Week 2
|Chargers
|11.8
|8
|74
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|9.9
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|21.4
|19
|92
|1
|1
|Week 5
|Raiders
|3.5
|9
|15
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|3.3
|9
|33
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|9.2
|6
|32
|1
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|1.9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|0.9
|2
|9
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.