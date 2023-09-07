After amassing -0.6 fantasy points last season (306th among WRs), Ihmir Smith-Marsette has an ADP of 827th overall (208th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.60 7.09 - Overall Rank 752 583 727 Position Rank 298 212 208

Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Stats

Smith-Marsette reeled in one balls last season on his way to 15 receiving yards.

In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Marsette finished with a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 15 yards, on two targets.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Giants 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings -0.5 2 1 15 0 Week 6 Commanders -0.1 1 0 0 0

