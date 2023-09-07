When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Kadarius Toney find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Toney had two touchdowns and 171 receiving yards (19.0 per game) last year.

Toney had a receiving touchdown in two of nine games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

He rushed for a touchdown once last season in nine games.

Kadarius Toney Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 3 2 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 2 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 5 4 57 1 Week 11 @Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2 1 8 1 Week 17 Broncos 4 4 71 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 2 18 0 Divisional Jaguars 7 5 36 0 Championship Game Bengals 2 1 9 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 5 1

