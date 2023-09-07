Should you bet on Noah Gray scoring a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

On 34 targets, Gray racked up 299 yards via 28 receptions with one TD last season (17.6 yards per game).

Gray had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

He rushed for a touchdown once last year in 17 games.

Noah Gray Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Colts 2 1 26 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 6 Bills 3 3 13 0 Week 7 @49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 3 3 45 0 Week 10 Jaguars 2 2 20 1 Week 11 @Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Rams 2 2 16 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1 1 15 0 Week 14 @Broncos 3 3 45 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 31 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 17 Broncos 1 1 12 0 Week 18 @Raiders 1 1 14 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 1 27 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 1 4 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 6 0

